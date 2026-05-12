Analyst Reveals Reason To Be Excited About Browns’ Offense

The Cleveland Browns have beefed up their roster in multiple ways, and fans are hopeful that it’ll be enough to lead to great improvements in 2026. The team’s defense was already strong, but there is optimism that the offense could take a step up in the new year. Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Daryl Ruiter shared his excitement for the Browns’ wide receivers in 2026.

He believes that the team’s latest WR additions could prove to be a difference maker for the Browns, and he feels that Todd Monken is the perfect person to push the offense forward.

“I’m legitimately excited about what this wide receiver room can be. I’m really intrigued to see what [Monken’s] going to be able to do, offensively, with the two additions of Concepcion and Boston. If they can even get competent quarterback play, I think this could be a dynamic offense. I really do. Todd Monken is not a system guy. Todd Monken is a, ‘Hey, these are the guys I got to work with. Let’s put something together that they can have success with.’ Might not be pretty at times, but that’s the way she goes,” Ruiter said.

"I'm legitimately excited about what this WR room can be. I'm really intrigued to see what (Monken's) going to be able to do, offensively, with the two additions of Concepcion and Boston…if they can even get competent QB play, I think this could be a dynamic offense. I really… pic.twitter.com/5hnbJUcNgT — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 11, 2026

The Browns had big WR questions heading into the offseason.

Of course, the big headlines recently about the team and their wide receivers have been around newcomers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. Many fans were amazed that the Browns were able to snag both of them, and they look like two players who could be win-now talent, ready to start on day one.

The Browns have been focusing on younger talent, and they have every reason to: their rookies last year were mostly home runs, and there is hope that the 2026 group will be the same. This means that the wide receiver room could look different in the new year, but the incoming talent could be exactly what is needed. Monken has some tough choices to make, and his decision will surely ruffle some feathers.

It might be messy, and there may be growing pains, but there could be great things coming from the Browns’ wide receivers in the new year.

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NFL Insider Believes Browns Rookie Could Be Something Special