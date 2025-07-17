Browns Nation

Thursday, July 17, 2025
Browns Defender Lands On Exclusive NFL List

Ernesto Cova
By
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns didn’t have a lot of things to brag about last season.

Even so, Denzel Ward’s play was one of the few exceptions.

Ward has established himself as one of the prime cornerbacks in the game, and he can rise above the rest of the pack even when his team is struggling.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to hear that he was ranked as one of the three best cornerbacks in the league.

In a survey conducted by ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, a pool of coaches, scouts, and executives chose the Browns’ star as the third-best cornerback:

“Ward has rare athletic traits that are perfectly suited for pass coverage. One thing holding him back was durability, but he appears to have turned a corner after a career-high 16 games last season. Ward was one of the bright spots of a disappointing Browns season, leading the NFL with 19 pass deflections. His 26.4% ball-hawking rate led all defenders, and though his 10.1 yards allowed per target is not ideal, he deflected every fourth pass attempt in his area,” Fowler wrote.

Notably, he might not be happy with this distinction, as he was actually second last season.

Now, he’s behind reigning Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II and rising star Derek Stingley Jr., although he’s ahead of Trent McDuffie and Sauce Gardner.

Ward has logged 95 pass deflections and 17 interceptions in his seven years in the league.

While he’s not the biggest turnover-forcing machine, he has an unmatched ability to disrupt almost every throw that goes his way.

He needs to improve his ball skills to make sure to finish more plays, and that could easily make him the best cornerback in the entire league.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation