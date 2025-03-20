Browns Nation

Thursday, March 20, 2025
Insider Says 1 QB Prospect ‘Checks All The Boxes’ For Browns

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns hold a lot of cards in this year’s draft as the organization has the No. 2 overall selection among their 10 total picks.

Cleveland’s deficiencies have been a much-discussed topic, especially the team’s need for a solid starting quarterback in 2025.

Several analysts are predicting the Browns could take a quarterback with their first-round selection, but opinions have varied about Cleveland’s interest in the top two prospects.

While Miami’s Cam Ward is considered the Browns’ top choice, few individuals believe he’ll be available for Cleveland to select with the second-overall pick.

Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is widely considered an option for Cleveland with their top selection, but questions loom about the player and his father’s potential involvement in where he’ll land in the NFL.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot believes Sanders will fit with the Browns, breaking away from her colleagues’ opinion about the Colorado signal-caller.

“What you’re looking for is a culture fit. And I think they believe that Shedeur stands for all the things that they believe in. I think they like his personality. That’s not to say that they don’t like others, because they do. … I do think that Shedeur checks all those boxes, and I don’t think that they’re worried that Deion would be a problem,” Cabot said.

Cabot added that the Browns are interested in Ward, setting up a decision should Tennessee take another player with their top choice.

The Browns have multiple quarterback roster spots to fill as Kenny Pickett – a player Cleveland acquired last week via trade – is the only healthy option on the team’s roster.

Pickett said he will compete for the starting role this season, suggesting the Browns could sit their potential rookie quarterback while an older, experienced player begins the season.

Browns Nation