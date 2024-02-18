Browns Nation

Browns Defender Makes Honest Admission About His Future

By

Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod
Rodney McLeod (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of personnel decisions to make for next year, both on and off the field.

In addition to a number of coaching changes, they also have several players with expired contracts who are impending free agents.

One of those players, veteran safety Rodney McLeod, recently sat down to talk with Dawgs By Nature to discuss all things football, as well as other aspects of his personal life (via Dawgs By Nature on Twitter).

McLeod, who signed a 1-year deal with the Browns last offseason, is slated to become a free agent on March 13 when free agency begins.

Despite seeing a more limited role with the Browns, McLeod finished the season with 29 total tackles and filled in nicely as a defender.

At 33 years old, McLeod is certainly on the tail end of his career and is one of many notable veterans considering retirement.

However, he put those ideas to rest when he said in his interview that he’s not done with football and would prefer not to be done with the Browns either.

He admits that he didn’t play up to his full potential last year and would like at least one more year to remedy that.

He also stated that if Cleveland is willing to bring him back, he would love to be back for 2024.

McLeod is likely to attract some attention as a veteran with lots of playoff experience, including a Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

He also has plenty to prove to Cleveland, as he entered his one-year contract with the team, coming off the best year of his career with the Colts in 2022 when he had 96 tackles, two interceptions, and a defensive touchdown.

