Thursday, January 16, 2025
Browns Defender Named As Team’s Most Improved Player In 2024

Yagya Bhargava
(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their 2024 NFL season with a disappointing 3-14 record, falling short of expectations.

Yet amid the struggles, their defense showcased some promising talent, particularly at the edge rusher position.

The emergence of a defensive standout earning the most improved player award offered a silver lining in an otherwise challenging year.

PFF analyst Thomas Valentine, in his recent piece highlighting each NFL team’s most improved player in 2024, named Browns defender Isaiah McGuire as Cleveland’s brightest development.

McGuire’s remarkable progression throughout the season caught the attention of analysts and fans alike.

“Where McGuire really showed promise was as a run defender. The 2023 fourth-round pick forced two fumbles against the run, and his 86.1 run defense grade was the third-highest among all edge rushers. He rarely missed tackles, showed he could make splash plays, and was an excellent complement to Myles Garrett in Year 2,” Valentine said.

McGuire’s transformation from his rookie season has been remarkable. After seeing limited action in just four games during 2023 with modest statistics, he stepped into a larger role following Za’Darius Smith’s trade to the Detroit Lions.

McGuire made the most of this opportunity, appearing in all 16 games and starting three of them.

His performance numbers tell the story of his breakout year. McGuire earned an impressive 83.3 grade, placing him 11th among edge rushers league-wide.

His impact was evident in the stats – 29 pressures, three sacks, and three standout games where he achieved grades of 90.0 or higher.

This marked improvement signals a promising future for the young defender in Cleveland’s defensive scheme.

Browns Nation