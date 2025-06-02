Browns Defender Named ‘Rookie To Watch’ In Preseason

The Cleveland Browns and their fanbase can’t put last season behind them fast enough, as everyone is eager to look toward the future instead of dwelling on a past that includes a dismal 3-14 campaign and a $230 million quarterback with a twice-torn Achilles.

There is a lot of hype surrounding the Browns’ 2025 rookie class, which many are expecting to usher in a new era, while one unheralded rookie was recently named a “rookie to watch” in preseason.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports recently wrote an article highlighting one undrafted free agent from each team that is worth keeping an eye out for, and he pointed out Adin Huntington as a guy to watch in Browns camp.

“One of the most unique frames in the entire 2025 class, Adin Huntington isn’t quite 6-foot-1 but weighed in at 281 pounds at the Tulane Pro Day,” Trapasso wrote. “Yes, the Browns have Myles Garrett, Obo Okoronkwo, and Alex Wright at defensive end. There could be a heated battle for one of the last defensive end positions on the roster this summer, and Huntington has the game to make a name for himself there.”

Huntington played five years in college for three different programs, most recently suiting up for Tulane in 2024, where he compiled 30 tackles, four sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles.

He posted an impressive 63 tackles and 8.5 sacks at UL Monroe in 2023 and will be an interesting case to watch throughout camp and preseason, as this team certainly could use more firepower on the edges to help out Myles Garrett.

As Trapasso noted, there should be an opening for another depth spot on the roster at defensive end, and a strong preseason showing could put Huntington firmly in the mix for that spot.

