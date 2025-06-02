Shedeur Sanders Speaks Out About ‘Sanders Nation’ Label

The Cleveland Browns made one of the most surprising selections in recent draft history when they chose Shedeur Sanders with the 144th overall pick in the fifth round.

He had been projected as a top-five selection, making his dramatic fall one of the draft’s biggest storylines.

Despite the unexpected slide, Sanders has maintained strong support from fans and former players who believe he can succeed in Cleveland.

The passionate following has created quite a buzz around the young quarterback, though Sanders himself seems focused on controlling his own narrative.

During a recent lunch break, a reporter approached Sanders about his devoted fanbase and caught him off guard with her terminology.

“It’s about Sanders Nation. Sanders Nation is a loud fan base that you have, right?” the reporter asked. “What is ‘Sanders Nation’?” he responded.

🔥 Sanders Nation. A Loud Fan Base. #12's Response 😂 "What's Sanders Nation? I don't call them that. It's a group of people that have their own thoughts" 📽️ @ShedeurSanders https://t.co/Ugg5DG6LwQ pic.twitter.com/ox7jcJ55am — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) May 31, 2025

When the reporter admitted she wasn’t sure what to call his fanbase, Sanders quickly clarified his position.

“I don’t call them that. It’s a group of individual people who have their own thoughts. I can’t control nobody,” Sanders said.

The reporter pressed further about his following, asking how he handles having such a dedicated fanbase.

Sanders remained composed and direct in his response.

“I don’t even pay attention, I don’t pay attention to it for real. I’m thankful, though, but I focus on the main thing,” Sanders explained.

His measured response reflected the wisdom often shared by his father, Deion Sanders.

The younger Sanders has clearly embraced the philosophy of keeping priorities straight while navigating the spotlight that comes with being a high-profile quarterback.

Sanders used the moment to show appreciation for his supporters while establishing boundaries about how he approaches external attention.

His focus remains squarely on football rather than the noise surrounding his career.

NEXT:

Joel Bitonio Reveals What He's Seeing From Dawand Jones