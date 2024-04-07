Browns Defender Opens Up About Facing Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield made plenty of friends during his days with the Cleveland Browns, but according to some rumors and reports, he also had no shortage of foes in the locker room.

The team probably didn’t handle his situation in the best way, and he was clearly disgruntled with them.

That’s why he obviously wanted to beat his former team when he had an opportunity to do so in 2022.

With that in mind, safety D’Anthony Bell revealed that the Browns locker room felt the same way about him.

Talking on the “My Dawgs” podcast, he admitted that even though he didn’t hold any grudges towards Mayfield — mostly because he was just a rookie — you could just feel the energy in the locker room and in practice, and he thought there was just no way they were going to lose to Mayfield.

Mayfield struggled with the Carolina Panthers, up to the point where he even lost his starting job.

It took a Matthew Stafford late-season injury for him to get another opportunity to salvage his career, this time with the Los Angeles Rams.

Fast forward to today, and he’s now signed to a multi-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it’s more than evident that he belongs in the league.

Looking back, perhaps leaving Berea was the best thing that could’ve possibly happened to him in his career.

For now, however, most of his former teammates will continue to hold bragging rights over him, and fans hope things stay that way.

