Browns Defender Predicted To Draw High Interest In Free Agency

Devin Bush just had a terrific season for the Cleveland Browns. And although his hard work didn’t ultimately improve the team’s standings, it did bring him a ton of recognition.

Now, with free agency beginning in a few days, Bush is one of the most exciting linebacker options for teams throughout the league.

Writing for CBS Sports, Zachary Pereles said that Bush will likely generate a lot of interest in free agency.

“Devin Bush was one of the NFL’s best under-the-radar bounce-back stories in 2025. He was the only player in the NFL with multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns, and his 164 interception return yards were also the most in the league. Bush went from top-three finisher in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2019 to hardly playing in 2023, but the last two years with the Browns show he has the athleticism and speed to get it done in the middle,” Pereles wrote.

In 2025, he had 125 tackles, 2 sacks, and 3 interceptions. The season before, he had 76 tackles, 1 sack, and zero interceptions. It’s clear why people are saying he had one of the best bounce-back seasons in recent NFL history.

The Browns would love to keep Bush and see what he can do in 2026. If he can build upon what he just accomplished, Bush might be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year next season. However, his excellent work may have priced him out of Cleveland.

Although general manager Andrew Berry is doing what he can to rework contracts and save money, the Browns still don’t have as much cap space as many other teams this offseason. And they have numerous issues they need to fix, which means they simply may not have the money needed to keep Bush.

This situation could change. The market might not offer Bush the sort of contract he wants, and the Browns could end up being his best option.

But that currently seems unlikely, and Cleveland could be losing their star linebacker right as his career hits its peak.

