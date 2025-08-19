Insider Pushes Back On Big Browns Trade Rumor

The Cleveland Browns have arguably the best pass rusher in football.

So, the prospect of pairing Myles Garrett with another All-Pro would be enticing.

Nevertheless, as much as some fans would love to see the Browns trade for Trey Hendrickson, analyst Tony Grossi just doesn’t see that happening.

He recently took to social media to shut down those rumors, simply because the Browns can’t afford to pay both of them.

“Insane. Browns cant afford two $40M/year edge rushers. Theyre fine with Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire,” Grossi wrote on X.

Though Hendrickson may be available as he remains in a contract standoff with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns look to be set at the position.

Though McGuire and Wright definitely aren’t on the same tier as the reigning NFL sacks leader, they should do just fine as a one-two punch opposite Garrett.

Cleveland already bolstered its defensive line by selecting tackle Mason Graham with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He could form one of the most electric tandems in the league next to Garrett, as it will be virtually impossible to double-team both of them.

Adding Hendrickson to the mix would give the Browns an elite front seven, but it’s not realistic.

Even if they were to take that approach, they would have to give up several players to make room on the payroll.

Hendrickson is looking to get paid as one of the top pass rushers in the game, and rightfully so, but the Browns can’t meet those demands after giving Garrett a huge new contract this offseason.

Also, it’s hard to believe the Bengals would trade Hendrickson to an AFC North rival.

