Browns Defender Ran Into Legendary Boxer While In Los Angeles

The Cleveland Browns won’t sleep on their laurels.

Following their tough loss at Mile High, they’ll continue to stay on the West Coast to make sure they’re more than ready to face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

In the meantime, the players will get to know the city, so they might run into some celebrities.

That was the case with LB Mohamoud Diabate, who took to Instagram to show that he had met boxing legend Mike Tyson on his very first day in Los Angeles (via Brad Stainbrook on Twitter).

#Browns LB Mohamoud Diabate ran into boxing legend Mike Tyson on a morning walk out in LA this morning. pic.twitter.com/bYZeeao3fL — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) November 27, 2023

That’s a lucky man right there.

Still, the Browns must stay focused on what’s really important and not crumble under pressure and Hollywood’s bright lights.

This team has fought so hard to stay competitive, and while winning the division could be an uphill battle, making the playoffs shouldn’t be out of the question at this point.

That’s why they must make sure to beat a somewhat beatable Los Angeles Rams team that’s inspired after a big divisional win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Rams are no longer the powerhouse they used to be just a couple of years ago, but that doesn’t mean Kevin Stefanski and company should overlook them.

The Browns are sitting on an impressive 7-4 record but could be down to their fourth-string quarterback on Sunday, as rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson was evaluated for a concussion and might not be cleared in time for the game.

So Diabite and the defense better be ready to fight as hard as Tyson, as they’ll need all hands on deck to escape Southern California with a win.