Analyst Claims Super Bowl-Champion QB Gives Browns Only Shot To Win Vs. Rams

By

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco
(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns simply cannot catch a break.

They just can’t.

With Dorian Thompson-Robinson doing a solid job at keeping the team in the game vs. the Denver Broncos, a brutal hit to the head ruled him out for the remainder of the contest and forced them to go back to P.J. Walker again.

And now that he’s in the league’s concussion protocol and unlikely to be cleared to return before Sunday’s clash vs. the Los Angeles Rams, Anthony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland believes they have one shot and one shot only right now, and that’s Joe Flacco (via ESPN Cleveland on Twitter).

Rizzo admitted that he couldn’t believe he was actually saying that, but they do need to go to the veteran.

The Browns are down to their fourth quarterback of the season, and they could have a guy who wasn’t even on the team a month ago leading them in a crucial game.

This defense is special and has put whoever is under center in a position to succeed more often than not, but this revolving door at the QB position has been frustrating to watch.

Of course, Flacco does come with plenty of experience and perhaps could have one big game here and there, at least while Thompson-Robinson works his way back to the field.

But it’s still sad and crazy to see that the Browns are in this position after all they gave up to get Deshaun Watson, not to mention the fact that they also had a very solid backup in Joshua Dobbs.

Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

