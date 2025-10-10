Browns Defender Ruled Out Ahead Of Steelers Game

Cleveland’s defense has been the backbone of the team through the first five weeks, consistently ranking among the league’s best units.

They stumbled late against the Vikings in London during Week 5, but the overall standard remains high.

Missing defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. hasn’t derailed their momentum either, as undrafted rookie Adin Huntington has impressed behind first-round pick Mason Graham.

That unexpected stability in the trenches has allowed the defensive front to maintain its performance despite Hall’s absence.

Hall’s recovery timeline remains unchanged as he’s been officially ruled out for Week 6 against the Steelers, per The Athletic’s Zac Jackson.

Browns game status Mike Hall Jr. (knee) out Everyone else set to go — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) October 10, 2025

This marks his sixth consecutive missed game this season following a major knee injury suffered in the final game of the 2024 season.

The second-year defensive lineman required surgery that sidelined him through camp and into 2025, delaying what many expected to be a productive second season.

Though he’s participated in limited practice since early September, Hall has yet to see game action.

Leading up to Week 6, Hall was again limited and officially ruled out after Friday’s final session.

Drafted 54th overall in 2024 out of Ohio State, he showed promise as a rookie by logging eight appearances and three starts.

Hall recorded a sack, 14 tackles, and three tackles for loss before his injury ended that rookie campaign abruptly.

His absence has hindered his development, but the Browns’ defensive front hasn’t skipped a beat.

