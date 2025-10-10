Tyson Campbell Has Honest Admission About Trade To Browns

The Cleveland Browns made their second significant trade in three days, sending cornerback Greg Newsome II to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for cornerback Tyson Campbell.

The deal also includes a swap of late-round picks, with Jacksonville receiving a 2026 sixth-rounder while Cleveland adds a 2026 seventh-round selection.

The move addresses a looming concern at cornerback while securing a long-term solution at the position.

Campbell acknowledged the emotional weight of the trade when speaking with reporters in the locker room.

“It was an emotional roller coaster,” Campbell said, per Scott Petrak.

Browns CB Tyson Campbell on “emotional roller coaster” of being traded, including going from 4-1 team to 1-4 team. pic.twitter.com/RF5BsX6m0P — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 10, 2025

The 25-year-old cornerback wasted no time joining his new team. Campbell landed in Cleveland, cleared his physical, and participated in Thursday afternoon’s practice.

The Browns fully expect him to suit up Sunday when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road.

Campbell brings immediate value and long-term stability to Cleveland’s secondary.

Originally drafted 33rd overall by Jacksonville in 2021, Campbell has recorded six interceptions, 42 passes defended, 296 tackles, and nine tackles for loss across five seasons with the Jaguars.

Newsome was entering the final year of his rookie contract and headed toward free agency in 2026, making his departure a matter of timing rather than surprise.

The trade strengthens a defense already loaded with talent while addressing a position that needed attention beyond this season.

