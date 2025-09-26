Browns Defender Ruled Out For Lions Game

The Cleveland Browns showed they remain a competitive force in their recent matchup against the Green Bay Packers, dispelling any notion that this team has surrendered on the 2025 season.

Despite external speculation about Cleveland already focusing on the 2026 draft, players continue competing at a high level each week.

However, significant injuries have prevented the Browns from reaching their full potential this season.

Mike Hall Jr. represents one of Cleveland’s most notable absences, as his unique blend of quickness, leverage, and interior pass-rush skills would provide a major boost.

Hall has yet to play in a game this season, and that void will continue for at least another week.

“#Browns Mike Hall Jr. (knee) ruled out for the 4th straight week; RT Jack Conklin (elbow) is questionable for the #Lions game,” Mary Kay Cabot shared on X.

Hall’s extended absence stems from an MCL tear suffered during the 2024 regular-season finale, which required offseason surgery and sidelined him through training camp and the preseason.

Although he passed his physical and earned a spot on the 53-man roster in late August, his rehabilitation process continues to delay his return to game action.

The defensive tackle has participated in practice on a limited basis but remains unable to receive full clearance.

Cleveland’s medical staff has exercised caution with Hall’s recovery, supported by adequate depth along the defensive line.

When healthy last season, Hall demonstrated his impact potential despite limited appearances due to suspension and injury.

He recorded 16 pressures and achieved a 10.8% pass rush win rate while showing encouraging run defense capabilities.

Upon medical clearance, Hall is expected to rotate with Maliek Collins and first-round pick Mason Graham, strengthening an interior front that already contributes to Cleveland’s top-tier defensive ranking in 2025.

