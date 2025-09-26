Browns Nation

Friday, September 26, 2025
Myles Garrett Fires Back At Lions Coach’s Bold Claim

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns enter Sunday riding momentum from one of their most impressive victories in recent years.

Cleveland stunned the Green Bay Packers at home last week, delivering a dominant defensive performance that silenced preseason doubters.

The Browns held Green Bay to just 10 points while pressuring Jordan Love throughout the contest.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator John Morton addressed Cleveland’s top-ranked run defense this week, suggesting Sunday’s matchup could produce different results.

“I don’t think they’ve seen a run game like ours yet,” Morton told reporters during his weekly press conference.

Myles Garrett responded quickly to Morton’s comments, displaying the confidence that has defined his elite career.

“He’s entitled to his opinion. He hasn’t seen a defensive front like ours,” Garrett said. “We have the privilege to see who’s right.”

Garrett continues proving why he ranks among the best pass rushers of his generation.

His ability to make crucial plays when Cleveland needs them most makes him a constant game-changer for the Browns’ defense.

Cleveland’s run defense has dominated opponents all season long. They recently limited Derrick Henry to just 23 rushing yards and held Josh Jacobs to 30 yards on 16 carries.

The unit features impressive talent throughout, including Devin Bush, Grant Delpit, Denzel Ward, and rookies Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger.

Sunday’s clash sets up a compelling battle between Cleveland’s elite run defense and Detroit’s powerful ground game.

The Browns and Lions rarely meet, with their last encounter coming in 2021 when Cleveland defeated a winless Detroit squad.

