Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Defense Continues To Embarrass Elite Competition

Browns Defense Continues To Embarrass Elite Competition

By

Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 of the Cleveland Browns tackles Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Jim Schwartz and the Cleveland Browns defense knew it would be difficult to hold down San Francisco’s attack.

And when the Niners marched 84 yards to score on only six opening-drive plays, fans were a little concerned.

But things quickly got tougher for the 49ers offense, and they were held to their lowest point total of the season.

As Nick Karns points out, this was the third team to suffer that fate this year.

Cleveland opened the season by holding Cincinnati to a field goal.

And they matched that 3-point effort against Tennessee in Week 3.

Those teams average 19.4 and 20.3 points per game, respectively, against all other opponents this year.

But holding San Francisco to 17 points might have been the defense’s most impressive performance.

Heading into their matchup yesterday, San Francisco was averaging 36.8 points per game.

Their balanced, but run-first offense had never scored fewer than 30 in any week.

But the Browns held the 49ers to 67 rushing yards after that opening drive.

And they harassed Brock Purdy into a 44% completion rate and his first interception of the year.

In Week 5, the 49ers appeared to hit their offensive stride in a 42-10 victory over the Cowboys.

Dallas’ defense had given up 41 points total in four previous games before the blowout.

And they held Christian McCaffrey to 51 yards only to see the rest of the 49ers’ offense run amok.

All of this means Cleveland’s future opponents shouldn’t count on scoring many points.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

PJ Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass while pressured by Clelin Ferrell #94 of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

P.J. Walker Reveals He Got Advice From Former Browns QB

5 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team's 19-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

ESPN Updates Browns' Chances To Make The Playoffs

8 hours ago

Mike Ford #28 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after his team's 19-17 against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement After Browns' Upset Win Over 49ers

23 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns, 49ers Players Got Into A Fight Before The Game

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Says 1 Browns WR Must Step Up Against 49ers

1 day ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns Receive Major David Njoku Update

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Potential Deshaun Watson Comeback Date

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Shares His Thoughts On Browns Playing 49ers

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns CB Has Impressive Stat To Start The Season

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals If Browns Players Still Believe In Kevin Stefanski

2 days ago

P J. Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns. and Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns look on during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Players Reveal Their Thoughts On QB P.J. Walker

2 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Has An Honest Admission About Showing His Burns

2 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

New 49ers Addition May Debut Against Browns

2 days ago

Browns Star Makes A Clear Statement Ahead Of 49ers Matchup

2 days ago

P. J. Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns WR Reveals His Thoughts On P.J. Walker's Sunday Start

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

49ers At Browns: Week 6 Predictions

3 days ago

Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a tackle on Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Coach Discusses Za'Darius Smith's Impact On Defense

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Former Player Claims 49ers Game Will Be 'Personal' For Browns

3 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Defender Makes His Thoughts Clear About 49ers

3 days ago

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

Browns CB Shares His Thoughts On Brock Purdy

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns fan dressed up for Halloween cheers during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NBA Superstar Confirms He's A Browns Fan

3 days ago

Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a defensive play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes His Thoughts Clear About Browns' Chances Against 49ers

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Has High Praise For Browns Teammate

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Reporter Sheds Light On Deshaun Watson’s Injury

3 days ago

P.J. Walker Reveals He Got Advice From Former Browns QB

No more pages to load