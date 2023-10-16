Browns Nation

P.J. Walker Reveals He Got Advice From Former Browns QB

By

PJ Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass while pressured by Clelin Ferrell #94 of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are fresh off their most impressive win of the season.

Beating the San Francisco 49ers was difficult already, and pulling it off without their starting quarterback only made it even more of a heroic task.

With Deshaun Watson missing his second straight game — and third consecutive week — with a shoulder injury, veteran P.J. Walker got the nod over rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who looked quite raw in his start vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Notably, Walker didn’t waste a second to get ready for this exciting clash.

According to Browns insider Jake Trotter, as soon as he found out that he was going to get the start, he reached out to former Browns QB Jacoby Brissett to ask him for some pointers.

Brissett told him to throw it up to Amari Cooper if he beat his man off the line of scrimmage, and that formula worked like clockwork.

Truth be told, Brissett and Cooper developed a strong connection, even if the team struggled to win many football games with him under center.

Outside of one of his two interceptions, Walker was mostly solid in his season debut.

He completed 18 of 34 passes for 192 yards, most of them to Cooper, who grabbed four of eight targets for a whopping 108 yards.

Even so, it was the defense that stepped up big time to hand Brock Purdy his first career loss in the regular season.

Now, the Browns will look to keep that momentum going when they visit the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday.

