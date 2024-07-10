Dorian Thompson-Robinson Shares How Balanced The New Offense Will Look

Much of the offseason discussion for the Browns has centered around how the new-look offense Ken Dorsey is installing this year and its impact on the field.

Dorsey – who previously served as the offensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills – brings a three- and four-receiver scheme that will spread the field to give playmakers like quarterback Deshaun Watson and his receiving targets room to operate.

Backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson may have provided the best answer yet as to how the Browns’ new-look offense will attack opposing defenses.

On the “Cleveland Browns Daily” Podcast, Thompson-Robinson explained that the spread formations will allow Dorsey and head coach Kevin Stefanski to call a balanced offensive attack.

“Just a lot more space to attack on the defense, making them have to cover the whole (football field), and not just one or two sides of the field, and not just the run game or the pass game,” Thompson-Robinson said.

In discussing his role in the offense, Thompson-Robinson said that the offensive coaches will prepare their game plan according to which player is under center and fit their unique abilities.

Thompson-Robinson added that the four quarterbacks on the roster – him, Watson, and newcomers Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley – are being charged with helping their teammates acclimate to the new offense in addition to the coaching staff.

The second-year quarterback added that his favorite part of the new offense is that multiple players will have options to do more on the field than they were previously asked to do.

NEXT:

Bernie Kosar Shares Heartfelt Message After Revealing Medical Diagnosis