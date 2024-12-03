Browns’ Defense Had A Concerning Stat In Loss To Broncos

The Cleveland Browns took the road to try and string wins together for the first time this season.

The offense was up to the task for the most part, with Jameis Winston throwing for almost 500 yards and four touchdowns and scoring 32 points as a unit.

Winston also threw two pick-sixes, and since the game was a nine-point loss, some were quick to blame him for the setback.

Nevertheless, as much as he should be held accountable, the defense also contributed to the loss.

As pointed out by BrownsMuse on X, the team failed to record a single sack on Monday night.

Browns defense had NO sacks tonight: First time this season that's happened.

Moreover, it was the first time in the entire season that they didn’t get at least one sack.

You won’t get many stops if you don’t get to the opposing quarterback.

Also, it’s not usual to see a defense anchored by Myles Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and arguably the best pass-rusher in the league, fail to record a single sack.

Of course, that speaks volumes about the Broncos’ elite offensive line play and how they protected Bo Nix.

Then again, it also shows an underlying issue with Jim Schwartz’s defense dating back to last season.

As good as they are at home, they often struggle to be at their best on the road, and that kind of inconsistency can prove to be costly.

You’re not going to win many games when you allow 41 points.

