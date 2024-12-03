Jerry Jeudy Has Honest Admission About Big Performance On Monday

The Cleveland Browns fought hard in Denver but ultimately were unable to secure a victory.

On a night when Jameis Winston threw for almost 500 yards and the offense scored 32 points, they still fell short.

Jerry Jeudy was clearly a man on a mission from the moment he arrived in Mile High.

The former Broncos wide receiver finished the game with a career-best 235 receiving yards.

He hauled in nine of 13 targets and also had a 70-yard touchdown.

Even so, he wasn’t satisfied with the outcome.

Following the loss, the Alabama product claimed he would change all the yards and personal bests for a win against his former team (via Daniel Oyefusi).

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy after his career-high 235 receiving yards ends in a loss to his former team. Jeudy said he would give all the yards away for a W. pic.twitter.com/Zbu2pmhivt — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 3, 2024

That’s what you want to hear from a player like Jeudy.

As talented as he is, the former first-round pick has always been singled out for not being held accountable or not staying focused, so to see him care more about the team’s performance than individual glory is somewhat refreshing.

Jeudy never lived up to the expectations in Denver.

He recently claimed that he wasn’t used properly there and blamed the poor quarterback play.

He didn’t get off to a strong start in Cleveland either, but he’s turned the corner in a big way since Jameis Winston took the reins of the offense.

Over the past five weeks, Jeudy has looked like a legitimate WR1, and he’s developed some strong chemistry with his new quarterback.

It’s all about sustaining that effort and proving that he can be that guy for an entire season.

