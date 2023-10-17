Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Defense Is At Least Top-5 In Four Major NFL Categories

Browns Defense Is At Least Top-5 In Four Major NFL Categories

By

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Against all odds, the Cleveland Browns upended the previously unbeaten San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Given no chance of winning by most of the national media (and Vegas installed them as 9.5-point underdogs) the Browns were supposed to roll over.

That didn’t happen and Cleveland pulled out a 19-17 win.

What made the victory even more sweet was the fact that the Browns offense was shorthanded.

However, they did enough to keep pace with the Niners and Cleveland’s formidable defense stepped up and delivered the knockout.

With the victory over San Francisco, the Browns are in the top five in four major defensive categories, according to Hayden Grove.

They are: Yards per game (1st, 200.4), passing yards per game (1st, 121.4), rushing yards per game (4th, 79.0), and points per game (5th, 15.4).

Before traveling to Ohio, San Francisco had been averaging 30 points per contest.

It was a different story inside Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Niners quarterback Brock Purdy threw his first interception of the year and he was sacked twice.

Furthermore, the Browns harassed Purdy often enough that he had 125 passing yards and a 55.3 quarterback rating, his worst of the year in both categories.

Cleveland also kept the Niners ground game to 108 yards, easily San Francisco’s lowest total so far.

Next up for the Cleveland defense is a surprisingly competitive Indianapolis Colts team.

Indy is 3-3, but rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is sidelined with a shoulder injury.

That means the Browns will get to feast on backup Gardner Minshew and a 12th-ranked offense.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 of the Cleveland Browns tackles Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defense Continues To Embarrass Elite Competition

16 mins ago

PJ Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass while pressured by Clelin Ferrell #94 of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

P.J. Walker Reveals He Got Advice From Former Browns QB

5 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team's 19-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

ESPN Updates Browns' Chances To Make The Playoffs

8 hours ago

Mike Ford #28 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after his team's 19-17 against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement After Browns' Upset Win Over 49ers

24 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns, 49ers Players Got Into A Fight Before The Game

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Says 1 Browns WR Must Step Up Against 49ers

1 day ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns Receive Major David Njoku Update

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Potential Deshaun Watson Comeback Date

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Shares His Thoughts On Browns Playing 49ers

1 day ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns CB Has Impressive Stat To Start The Season

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals If Browns Players Still Believe In Kevin Stefanski

2 days ago

P J. Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns. and Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns look on during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Players Reveal Their Thoughts On QB P.J. Walker

2 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Has An Honest Admission About Showing His Burns

2 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

New 49ers Addition May Debut Against Browns

2 days ago

Browns Star Makes A Clear Statement Ahead Of 49ers Matchup

2 days ago

P. J. Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns WR Reveals His Thoughts On P.J. Walker's Sunday Start

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

49ers At Browns: Week 6 Predictions

3 days ago

Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a tackle on Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Coach Discusses Za'Darius Smith's Impact On Defense

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Former Player Claims 49ers Game Will Be 'Personal' For Browns

3 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Defender Makes His Thoughts Clear About 49ers

3 days ago

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Santa Clara, California.

Browns CB Shares His Thoughts On Brock Purdy

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns fan dressed up for Halloween cheers during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NBA Superstar Confirms He's A Browns Fan

3 days ago

Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a defensive play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes His Thoughts Clear About Browns' Chances Against 49ers

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Has High Praise For Browns Teammate

3 days ago

Browns Defense Continues To Embarrass Elite Competition

No more pages to load