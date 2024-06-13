Browns Defense Shows Improvement With 1 Drill

The Cleveland Browns’ defense enjoyed a historic season in 2023, leading the league in both the fewest yards surrendered and the fewest passing yards surrendered.

Despite being among the NFL’s best defenses a season ago, Cleveland has set its sights on improving throughout this offseason to become a stronger defensive unit.

One area the Browns wanted to see improvement before the 2024 NFL regular season was in the red zone.

Last year, the team finished 26th in the NFL at stopping opponents inside their 20-yard line.

The Browns appear to be making strides in that department.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared a video on Twitter, noting that the Browns defense “pitched a shutout” in a red zone drill against the team’s offense in a 7-on-7 drill during the team’s final mandatory minicamp practice on Thursday.

#Browns defense just won a red zone drill. Pitched a shutout. Here’s one example. pic.twitter.com/BZoRklFfA0 — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) June 13, 2024

In the video, quarterback Deshaun Watson receives a snap and looks to make a throw to wide receiver Cedric Tillman when he was matched up against cornerback Greg Newsome.

In the video, Newsome is seen keeping the wide receiver from making the catch.

Cleveland will be led by defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for the second consecutive year, allowing the coaching staff to add more wrinkles to their strong defensive play calling in 2024.

The Browns’ defense returns the core of their unit, including the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year in defensive end Myles Garrett.

Cleveland added linebackers Devin Bush and Jordan Hicks this offseason to fill the voids Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker Jr. created when they signed with other NFL franchises.

