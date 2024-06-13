Kevin Stefanski Praises 1 WR After Final Minicamp Practice

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper continued his holdout, skipping the team’s mandatory minicamp as Cooper seeks a contract extension before playing on the final year of his current deal.

With Cleveland’s star receiver missing this week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski saw multiple athletes step into the bigger roles in team practices.

In his press conference following the team’s final minicamp workout, Stefanski praised one wide receiver who has put in significant work this offseason as he attempts to secure a bigger role this season.

Analyst Fred Greetham shared on Twitter a video of Stefanski’s remarks as the veteran head coach noted the progress he saw in second-year wide receiver Cedric Tillman.

“I do want to highlight a guy like Ced because he was here because he worked extra, I think he’s a young player that’s getting better,” Stefanski said of Tillman.

Stefanski said that Tillman did not miss any of the team’s offseason program workouts, putting in extra work in the classroom and the weight room to improve.

Tillman also performed well on the field, Stefanski said.

The work will be important for playing time in the future, especially as the Browns transition to a new offense under first-year coordinator Ken Dorsey.

Cleveland is expected to use more three- and four-receiver sets under Dorsey, akin to the offense Buffalo ran under the coordinator over the past two seasons.

The Browns selected Tillman with their third-round draft pick last year, and the wide receiver caught 21 passes for 224 receiving yards as a rookie.

