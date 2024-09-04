Insider Believes 1 WR Will Receive Significant Targets Against Cowboys

This Sunday, the Cleveland Browns will open their 2024 regular season against the Dallas Cowboys and will feature a new offense the AFC North squad implemented during the offseason under new coordinator Ken Dorsey.

While the Browns showed some plays from Dorsey’s three- and four-receiver sets during the preseason games, the team likely revealed very little of how they will power their offense with quarterback Deshaun Watson running the show.

Fans and analysts alike are guessing as to whom the bulk of the offensive plays will target in the season opener.

Browns insider Tony Grossi had a surprise take on Watson’s preference for receiving options against Dallas.

ESPN Cleveland’s X account shared a video of the insider talking on “The Really Big Show” as he revealed that new wide receiver Jerry Jeudy would be the second weapon Watson looks to use against the Cowboys on Sunday.

.@TonyGrossi thinks the Browns are going to target Jerry Jeudy a lot on Sunday 👀 pic.twitter.com/qxqsyM4QtG — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 3, 2024

Cleveland acquired Jeudy during the offseason via trade with the Denver Broncos.

Within the first week Jeudy was with his new franchise, the Browns agreed to a three-year contract with the athlete worth $52.5 million, a deal that includes $41 million in guaranteed compensation.

Grossi pointed to wide receiver Amari Cooper being Watson’s primary target against the Cowboys as the 30-year-old receiver will look to exact some revenge against his former team.

Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku was the other choice for the second-most targeted athlete on Sunday, and wide receiver Elijah Moore rounded out the first four athletes Watson will target in the team’s new-look offense.

