Browns-Dolphins Matchup Set To Make NFL History

The Cleveland Browns will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in a must-win matchup.

The fact that Kevin Stefanski’s team is actually favored ahead of this clash speaks volumes about the current state of the Dolphins.

This will also be a historic game.

As reported by Mike Lucas on X, the quarterback matchup will be unprecedented.

“Sunday’s game between the #Browns & the #Dolphins will be the first time in NFL history two left-handed, Hawaiian born starting QBs will face off against each other,” Lucas posted on X.

Sunday's game between the #Browns & the #Dolphins will be the first time in NFL history two left-handed, Hawaiian born starting QBs will face off against each other.#analytics #statsthatactuallymatter — Mikey McNuggets (@MikeLucasTV) October 14, 2025

Notably, this will also feature two quarterbacks in the spotlight and under a lot of pressure.

For the Dolphins, there are big questions about Tua Tagovailoa’s future with the team; he might not even be with the organization next season.

As for Dillon Gabriel, he’s just a rookie, but he hasn’t looked sharp in his first two career starts.

Fortunately for him, Sunday could finally bring a much-needed break.

He will finally make his first start at home, and he’ll face one of the worst defenses in the entire league.

The Browns’ defense is already strong, but it tends to reach another level when playing in Cleveland.

Head coach Mike McDaniel avoided being the first coach fired this season, but his seat is getting hotter by the day.

As such, there will be no excuses for the Browns this time.

They desperately need to get this win.

Hopefully, Kevin Stefanski will finally give his young quarterback an opportunity to take some shots down the field, and his wide receivers will actually create some separation.

NEXT:

Shannon Sharpe Delivers Stern Message To Myles Garrett