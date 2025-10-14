Shannon Sharpe Delivers Stern Message To Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns won three games in 2024.

As a result, Myles Garrett requested a trade, citing a desire to win.

Then, once the Browns one-upped their offer, not only did he take a record-breaking deal, but he even got a no-trade clause.

That’s why Shannon Sharpe doesn’t feel sorry for him.

In the latest edition of his “Nightcap” show, the Hall of Famer shared his honest thoughts on Garrett’s situation and recent comments.

“You can’t say it gets old when you took the money. You said you wanted a chance to win. They dangled $40 million per year, gave you $100 million guaranteed—you took the money. You can’t complain,” Sharpe said.

Unc says Myles Garrett knew what he was getting into re-signing with the Browns

Truth be told, it’s hard to add anything else; it’s as simple as that.

Garrett knew what he was signing up for.

He knew the team’s plan and the moves they were going to make.

He knew they wouldn’t have a franchise-caliber quarterback, and he still took the money.

The Browns weren’t going to become a Super Bowl contender overnight; nothing they could’ve told him in that meeting should’ve been enough to make him think this team was going to compete at the highest level this season.

Some professional athletes think they can have it all, but life just doesn’t work that way.

Now, all he can do is be a pro and a grown man, face the decision he made head-on, and do his part to turn the team around.

