Browns Rookie’s Draft Call Might Be The Best Reaction Of Entire Weekend

One of the more entertaining aspects of the NFL Draft is the behind-the-scenes access to the reactions of players when they receive that life-changing call from their new team. The Cleveland Browns got one of their picks particularly fired up while letting him know he was coming to the organization.

Offensive tackle Austin Barber was waiting to be selected midway through the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Browns then traded up to the No. 86 overall pick in order to add him.

Cleveland scout Matt Donahoe made the draft call to let Barber know, and his high-energy reaction is going viral.

“Let’s f****** go! Thank you so much. You won’t f****** regret it,” Barber said.

Austin was a little excited to get the call 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RGW5adNvIV — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 25, 2026

Browns general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Todd Monken later joined the call, and Barber expressed his gratitude for the selection to both of them. Considered to be a possible Day 3 pick, he was rightfully ecstatic to be chosen earlier.

It was the second time the Browns doubled up on a position of need within the first three rounds. They selected offensive tackle Spencer Fano after trading down to No. 9 overall in the first round.

Then, they chose wide receiver KC Concepcion with their second first-round pick, at No. 24 overall. The Browns followed that up on Day 2 by adding wide receiver Denzel Boston in the second round at No. 39 overall.

After trading up in the second round for safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren at No. 58, the Browns traded back into the third round to nab Barber. Cleveland sent the No. 105, No. 145 and No. 206 picks to the Los Angeles Chargers to do so.

That cost reveals how much the Browns wanted Barber, who started 50 games for the University of Florida in college. If he develops as the organization hopes, he and Fano could wind up as bookend tackles years into the future.

For now, Barber will have to compete for playing time on a completely rebuilt offensive line, but based on this interaction with the Browns, he will certainly bring a great deal of enthusiasm to the task.

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