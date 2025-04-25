Browns Nation

Browns Draft Mason Graham After Blockbuster Trade

Earnest Horn
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were already active before the 2025 NFL draft began, making a trade with the Texans that involved multiple Day 3 assets.

Cleveland was nowhere near done making deals, however.

After a blockbuster draft trade, the Browns made their first selection of the draft at No. 5.

In a move few analysts saw coming, Cleveland selected Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham with their first-round pick on Thursday.

 

Graham helped the Wolverines win the national championship in 2023 as a significant part of the nation’s best defense.

He’ll be tasked with forming a formidable duo with Pro Bowler Myles Garrett, making the Browns one of the strongest front lines in the NFL.

The rookie will learn alongside Maliek Collins, one of the Browns’ few free agent signings in 2025.

Graham will be expected to contribute immediately, and PFF grades him as an elite defender capable of making the transition to the next level.

“He posted overall grades above 90.0 in 2023 and 2024, including a nation-best 92.6 run-defense grade among interior defensive linemen last season,” according to PFF.

The Browns arrived at the No. 5 pick in a blockbuster trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In addition to swapping this year’s first-round picks, Cleveland received a 2026 first rounder and a second-round selection in this year’s draft among other assets.

Cleveland appeared open to trading the pick for weeks in exchange for more draft capital.

The Browns will now have two of the first five picks in the second round.

