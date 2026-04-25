Todd Monken Leaves Door Open For Potential Big Day 3 Draft Move

The Cleveland Browns have allocated a ton of resources over the past two NFL drafts toward fixing the offense. Last year, GM Andrew Berry spent two picks on running backs and two on quarterbacks, and through two days in 2026, he has doubled up twice more by bringing in a pair of left tackles and a pair of receivers.

It’s a viable strategy considering how abysmal the offensive output has been over the past couple of years. Nobody is complaining either, but with five more picks on Saturday including four in the fifth round, it’s fair to wonder if another quarterback could be coming to town. since neither of last years picks have emerged as the answer quite yet.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared a quote from new head coach Todd Monken on the subject following Friday’s draft selections. Monken didn’t say anything that would shut the door on this possibility.

“Browns head coach Todd Monken on the possibility of drafting a quarterback on Day 3 of the NFL draft: ‘We’ll see how it plays out. I don’t think there is any position that is off the board,'” Oyefusi shared.

Browns head coach Todd Monken on the possibility of drafting a quarterback on Day 3 of the NFL draft: "We'll see how it plays out. I don't think there is any position that is off the board." — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) April 25, 2026

The Browns are already getting rave reviews for the way they handled the first two days of the draft, but a QB selection on Day 3 could throw a bit of a wet blanket on the excitement for many Browns fans. If this organization is going to use another draft pick on a QB, most would likely prefer the Browns wait until they can do it high in the first round instead of using another third-day pick on a flier at the position.

Some of the biggest names still on the board include Garrett Nussmeier, Taylen Green, and Cade Klubnik. As jarring as it would be to take on another QB project, it’s not the worst idea to keep taking as many shots at finding the guy.

The three QBs on the current roster haven’t given fans a ton of confidence that they can be the franchise QB. Someone like Taylen Green, who has all the ability in the world, could be a fun project for Monken to develop. After all, he does have some similarities to Lamar Jackson and the Browns no longer have any glaring holes outside of QB following their two impressive days of drafting this weekend.

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Browns Face Potential Nightmare Scenario With QB Prospect