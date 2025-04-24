Browns Have Met With Intriguing WR Prospect Multiple Times

The Cleveland Browns are casting a wide net in their search for offensive firepower ahead of the upcoming NFL Draft.

While much of the conversation has centered around possibly selecting Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick in 2025, the team’s interest extends beyond just the headline-grabbing prospect.

With salary cap constraints limiting their free agency moves, the Cleveland Browns have shifted focus to draft preparations.

Among their potential targets is Will Sheppard, an intriguing receiver who shared the field with Hunter during his college career.

In a revealing conversation with Justin Melo of The Draft Network, Sheppard confirmed the Browns’ interest in him extends beyond casual scouting.

“I met with all 32 teams at the East-West Shrine Bowl. The teams who have been checking in on me are the Chargers, Texans, Titans, Giants, Cowboys, Saints, Broncos, Bills, Jaguars, Dolphins, and Browns,” Sheppard shared during the interview.

This connection might prove valuable as the Browns look to bolster their receiving corps.

The 6-foot-3 receiver made his mark at Colorado last season, hauling in 48 catches for 621 yards and six touchdowns.

Before joining the Buffaloes, Sheppard spent four productive years developing at Vanderbilt, where his breakout 2022 campaign saw him rack up 60 receptions, 776 yards, and nine touchdowns with the Commodores.

That performance put him on NFL scouts’ radar, while his transfer to Colorado provided a fresh opportunity to showcase his talents.

Despite current projections placing him as a Day 3 selection or possibly even undrafted, the Cleveland Browns’ repeated contact suggests genuine interest in Sheppard’s potential.

Their persistent communication indicates he’s firmly on their draft board, making Cleveland a likely landing spot should he go undrafted.

