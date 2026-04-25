An Unexpected Presence Has Been In The Browns’ Draft Room

The Cleveland Browns have had an exceptional first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft. The first round broke just about exactly how every fan could have wanted with GM Andrew Berry trading down from No. 6 to No. 9 and still getting his pick of all the left tackles before then getting that highly coveted receiver with KC Concepcion at No. 24.

It was a breath of fresh air to see this organization almost take the boring route and avoid overthinking things. It was a testament to the front office and all the decision makers at the top level, and it’s going to be exciting to see what they can do with another day of picks yet to come.

ESPN’s Tony Grossi shared that there is an interesting voice in Berry’s ear this year. He pointed out that former Los Angeles Chargers GM Tom Telesco was in the Browns’ draft room the past two days.

“Tom Telesco, Andrew Berry’s former boss in Indy who assisted in the HC search, has been in the Browns’ draft room Thursday-Friday,” Grossi posted.

Tom Telesco, Andrew Berry’s former boss in Indy who assisted in the HC search, has been in the Browns’ draft room Thursday-Friday. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) April 25, 2026

Telesco was with the Chargers from 2013 until 2023, and before that he spent the previous 14 years in various roles with the Indianapolis Colts, where he overlapped with Berry. He showed impressive draft insight during his days with the Chargers, so it certainly doesn’t hurt to have an experienced voice like his in Cleveland’s draft room after so many years of bad drafts.

Whatever input he has provided, it’s working, as just about everyone is in agreement that the Browns have crushed this draft so far. Even the most reputable analysts are big fans of Cleveland’s first few days in Pittsburgh.

Cleveland had two glaring holes on the roster coming into this weekend at tackle and receiver. Through two days of the draft, the Browns have managed to double up and take two great prospects at both positions after making three trades up and down the board.

You never know what these prospects will look like once they put pads on, but the early returns are that Berry has now put together two consecutive stellar draft classes. Perhaps Telesco can even stick around in some capacity.

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Browns' Surprise Day Two Pick Has Insider Raving