Former Player Says Browns Have Everything Except One Critical Position

The Cleveland Browns have impressively managed to follow up an outstanding rookie class from last year with an impressive collection of players in the early rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. The group could form the foundation of a very successful future ahead, as long as the Browns can find one more important player.

Tackles Spencer Fano and Austin Barber, and wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, are joining a group that last year added running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, and tight end Harold Fannin Jr. In addition to the veteran acquisitions made on the offensive line this offseason, all of the pieces look to be in place, except for one.

Former NFL player Bryant McFadden said the Browns are one position away from competing, and that is at quarterback.

“The last few years, Andrew Berry and his recruiting staff has been phenomenal. Has it transitioned to big-time wins? Not just yet. Quarterback, that’s the thing for them. Do they have players that want to play and love the game? They have those guys. Now it’s about getting the structure at the most important position, which is the quarterback,” McFadden said.

"Now it's about getting the structure at the most important position, which is the quarterback."@BMac_SportsTalk applauds the Browns drafting and says they are a good quarterback away from being competitive. pic.twitter.com/owzZff6WgP — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) April 25, 2026

It is possible that the Browns also found their quarterback of the future in last year’s draft, with Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel competing for this year’s starting job with veteran Deshaun Watson. However, based on the results from their rookie season, both Sanders and Gabriel would have to improve significantly to be seen as a legitimate NFL franchise QB.

With no truly viable solution available to Cleveland in the past two drafts, the Browns are taking all the steps they can to set up whoever that future quarterback may be. He will be surrounded by a young collection of skill-position weapons, and an experienced set of protectors that includes not-too-old veterans Tytus Howard, Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins.

That new quarterback is likely to come from the 2027 NFL Draft, which is expected to have much more talent at the position than the past two years have provided. Arch Manning, Julian Sayin, Dante Moore, CJ Carr and Jayden Maiava are right now considered the top players who are likely to be available.

So, while being very pleased with what the Browns have been able to accomplish in building their new roster, fans can also look ahead to bigger things that might be in store.

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