Browns Face Potential Nightmare Scenario With QB Prospect

You’re not going to find too many Cleveland Browns fans upset with how the first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft have gone. Cleveland had major needs at left tackle and wide receiver, and GM Andrew Berry brought in two great prospects at both positions over the first three rounds to help overhaul this offense for new head coach Todd Monken.

Whether Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson is the starting quarterback, their life is going to be a lot easier after these past two days due to these draft picks. One thing they didn’t do that some were wondering could be an option was bring in another rookie quarterback, and we’ll see if that changes on the final day of the draft.

One high-upside QB prospect landed with a rival, which could result in an eventual nightmare scenario for Browns fans. It’s not something that should ruin the fans’ day after such an exciting draft, but Brad Stainbrook noted that new Pittsburgh Steelers QB Drew Allar grew up a huge Browns fan and went to just about every home game from age seven all the way through high school with the ultimate dream of playing for the Browns.

“New Pittsburgh Steelers QB Drew Allar attended every #Browns home game until high school, and his dream was to play for his hometown team,” Stainbrook said.

New Pittsburgh Steelers QB Drew Allar attended every #Browns home game until high school, and his dream was to play for his hometown team. pic.twitter.com/Kzf5sUDqBm — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) April 25, 2026

Hopefully this development doesn’t awaken something and give him the edge he needs to live up to his sky-high potential. He had a lot of scouts salivating during his time at Penn State before getting injured this past year. Many mocks prior to last season saw him as an eventual top-five pick who could save a franchise, and he’ll likely get his chance to do exactly that with the Steelers at some point.

Allar is 6’5″ and 230 pounds with a big arm, which sounds a lot like legendary Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Pittsburgh would be wise to let him marinate on the bench for at least a year or two, but the present day QB picture is still murky with Aaron Rodgers’ future in limbo.

If Rodgers doesn’t return, former sixth-round pick Will Howard is likely next in line, but he’d have to show out to hold off Allar as a high third-round pick long term. Seeing a Cleveland kid dominate the Browns for a decade with the Steelers would be the last thing this fan base needs, so let’s all just enjoy the great draft the Browns are having instead of thinking about this nightmare scenario.

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An Unexpected Presence Has Been In The Browns' Draft Room