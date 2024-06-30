Browns Nation

Sunday, June 30, 2024
Browns Veteran WR Needs Strong Training Camp Performance

By
browns helmet
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns will begin their training camp next month as veterans report to Berea on July 23 to begin the preseason program.

This offseason, the Browns implemented a new offensive scheme as new coordinator Ken Dorsey joined the staff.

Yet the biggest offseason news has focused on Amari Cooper, a veteran wide receiver who skipped most of the team-organized activities since Dorsey arrived.

Little information has been reported about how much of the offense Cooper has been exposed to in his limited time with the team, meaning the wide receiver’s grasp on the new scheme may be sketchy at best.

Nearly every pundit believes the Browns will work out the contract situation with Cooper, enticing the wide receiver to return to the team before training camp.

That’s why Cooper needs a strong training camp performance, allowing the team to work through the offense’s details with their No. 1 receiver.

The Browns’ offensive focus under Dorsey has shifted to a playbook similar to Houston’s offense for quarterback Deshaun Watson, using three- or four-receiver sets that spread the field and allowed the signal caller to target his weapons in space.

For Cleveland’s offense to start strong, Cooper must quickly learn his role in the new scheme as well as develop his timing with Watson.

Cooper is a consummate professional, and few expect the wide receiver to come back in anything but a game-ready condition for the upcoming season.

Having a strong training camp would put the Browns’ front office at ease while helping Cleveland achieve its offensive goals.

NEXT:  Jack Conklin Makes Bold Statement About Return
Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation