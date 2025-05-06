Browns Draft Pick Earns High Praise From Bruce Drennan

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most talked-about teams after the 2025 NFL Draft.

Their draft was polarizing to fans and many top analysts, as some believe they had a great draft, while others aren’t convinced that they made the best decisions.

Trading down from the No. 2 overall pick to No. 5 has received mixed reviews, but it’s hard to argue with the haul of picks the team received to move three spots in the draft order.

A lot of the conversation surrounding the Browns’ draft has revolved around the quarterback position, considering they took two, but there has been some discourse about other picks as well.

Bruce Drennan, for instance, who is one of the most prolific Browns analysts, talked highly about LB Carson Schwesinger in a recent segment of his show.

“He’s all over the field, he’s got good range, he’s a good tackler,” Drennan said.

The LB room is growing! Bruce talks about #Browns draft pick Carson Schwesinger who has GREAT upside. #DawgPound "He's all over the field, he's got great range, he's a good tackler." pic.twitter.com/yx4spnLbiP — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) May 5, 2025

The Browns took Schwesinger with the 33rd overall pick in the draft, the first selection of the second round.

Despite taking a lot of offensive players in the draft, their first two picks were focused on defense, taking Mason Graham at No. 5 and Schwesinger at No. 33.

Both of these players will be able to grow alongside Myles Garrett, one of the best athletes and defensive players in the league.

Of course, the Browns will need more help besides these two highly touted draft picks to greatly improve on the defensive side of the ball, but it’s a step in the right direction.

This team might not be ready to compete in 2025, needing a year or two to get situated, but with their young players in mind, there’s no telling what their future could hold.

NEXT:

Bernie Kosar Is Impressed With 1 Young College QB