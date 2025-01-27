Browns’ Draft Pick From Amari Cooper Trade Becomes Official

The Super Bowl matchup is set after the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs won their respective conference championship games on Sunday.

Buffalo’s loss to Kansas City ended their season just short of the Super Bowl, marking the second time in five years that the Bills lost to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

That loss locked in Buffalo’s position in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cleveland Browns’ fans are interested in the draft position after the organization executed a trade with the Bills during the 2024 NFL regular season.

The Browns made the move in October, swapping wide receiver Amari Cooper and a sixth-round selection in 2025 for a third-round pick this year and a seventh-round selection in 2026.

On Monday, analyst Andrew Siciliano shared where Cleveland will make the third-round draft pick the organization acquired from Buffalo.

“Bills loss Sunday locks in the Browns 3rd round pick from the Amari Cooper trade at #94. Browns are projected to have 12 picks, including 5 in the top-102,” Siciliano said.

Beyond the second overall selection in April, the Browns are projected to have the No. 33 pick in the second round.

Cleveland will have two picks in the third round this year as the franchise is projected to pick at No. 67 overall as well as the No. 94 pick.

The Browns will also have a top pick in the fourth round, rounding out Siciliano’s message that Cleveland can choose five players in just over the first 100 selections.

Cleveland is slated to have 12 total draft picks as the organization earned three compensatory picks from the NFL earlier this month.

