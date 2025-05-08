Browns Urged To Sign Former Pro Bowl Safety

The Cleveland Browns parted ways with Juan Thornhill earlier in the offseason.

That was an easy decision to make since he was injury-prone, didn’t live up to expectations, and constantly went at it with the fans.

They have a good player in Grant Delpit, but they need to add more depth to the position.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Max Loeb urged the team to make a run at Justin Simmons.

Talking on the “Honor the Land” podcast, Loeb claimed that the Browns might be more willing to pay up to get him than some other teams:

“The Browns need safety help, and I honestly think they’d benefit from a veteran like Justin Simmons,” Loeb said. “He’s still out there. The Browns are not in the best financial state right now, but I think they’d be more willing to shell out more money than some of these other teams would because they’re looking for a veteran. He was awesome in coverage last year. It would be such a good complement to Grant Delpit.”

Max's offer of a lifetime: If the #Browns sign Justin Simmons, he will get a 'Welcome to Cleveland' meal, from wherever he wants, on the tab of @loebsleads ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/UlHK81VH2a — Honor The Land (@honortheland) May 7, 2025

Unfortunately, Simmons might not be interested in playing in Cleveland.

In a recent interview, he claimed that he wanted to join the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, or Philadelphia Eagles.

Simmons is about to enter his tenth season, and while he’ll be 32 in November, he’s a proven veteran who can still compete at a high level and is coming off a solid campaign.

A four-time All-Pro and Denver Broncos legend, he made 16 appearances for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.

Simmons has recorded multiple interceptions in each of his nine seasons as a pro, and he’s one of the most respected and feared ball-hawks in the game.

So far, he’s logged 32 interceptions, the fourth-most among active players.

He would certainly be a massive upgrade for the Browns’ secondary, but they may have to wait for a little longer to see whether a contending team makes a run at him in the next week or so.

