Browns Ended a 5-year Drought With Win Over Ravens

Dustin Hopkins kicked a 41-yard game-winning field goal as time expired to beat the Baltimore Ravens.

The Cleveland Browns kicker turned disaster into heroics with his kick.

Deshaun Watson started the game with a pick-six, and a missed extra point could have been the difference in a loss.

But the Browns’ defense stood tall, and the offense figured things out in time to come back from a 14-point deficit, and if you feel like it’s been a while since Cleveland could say that, ESPN Stats & Info can verify (via ESPN Stats & Info on Twitter).

The Browns win their first game where they trailed by 14+ points since Baker Mayfield's NFL debut in 2018 Week 3 vs the Jets. They had lost 24 straight in that situation. pic.twitter.com/A29hC8Dt5Z — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 12, 2023

It was Cleveland’s biggest comeback since a rookie named Baker Mayfield came off the bench on a Thursday night.

Mayfield led the team back against the New York Jets to spark a memorable season.

This time, Watson’s pick-six was followed by a punt that preceded a quick-hitting touchdown drive by Baltimore.

When the Ravens answered the Browns field goal with one of their own, the 14-point deficit looked bigger.

Cleveland cut the Ravens’ lead to eight at halftime after Kevin Stefanski eschewed a long field goal.

Baltimore went back up by two touchdowns twice more, only to see the Browns answer with touchdowns of their own.

Safety Juan Thornhill broke the pattern with an interception return for a touchdown off Ogbo Ogoronkwo’s helmet, but Hopkins hooked what should have been the tying extra point before hitting his game-winner at the gun.

Cleveland’s hard-fought victory keeps their division title hopes alive.

Three AFC North teams head to Week 11 with three losses, and Cincinnati is close behind with four.

Cleveland hosts Pittsburgh next Sunday, while Baltimore plays Cincinnati on Thursday Night.