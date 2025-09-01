Browns Executive Gushes About Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns welcomed back their veteran quarterback.

Joe Flacco helped them reach the playoffs two seasons ago, and while they didn’t re-sign him last season, they’ve turned to him again this time around.

In addition to his past success with Cleveland, the Browns like more than what he brings from a football perspective.

When asked about the 40-year-old, Browns executive Catherine Hickman gushed about his personality.

“This person is just awesome. What he’s able to do on the field with the team, the consistency that he brings, his ability as a passer, but also what he brings to the locker room, that’s invaluable. Especially how young we are in this room, I think it’s actually pretty hard to quantify how much good he’s doing for this team,” Hickman said.

.@JoeFlacco's presence in the QB room has been invaluable pic.twitter.com/O78tNITOsZ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 1, 2025

It’s crazy to think that Flacco’s career seemed over two years ago.

The Browns picked up the phone and got him to suit up again when it seemed like no one else was going to give him an opportunity.

The former Baltimore Ravens star went from foe to friend in no time, bringing back hope and helping secure a spot in the playoffs.

He then signed a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts to further extend his career.

Expecting him to be as good as he was two years ago might be wishful thinking, and he’s clearly not the long-term solution for the Browns.

But he can be a good mentor to rookie QBs Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, and he will give the team its best chance to compete, at least early on this season.

NEXT:

Browns Predicted To Make Big Trade This Season