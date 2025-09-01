Browns Predicted To Make Big Trade This Season

The Cleveland Browns hope that their offensive line returns to its usual dominant form this season.

However, that might be wishful thinking.

The fact of the matter is that it will be an aging unit with pending free agents.

With that in mind, Seth Walder of ESPN predicted that the Browns might look to trade one of the line’s key components during the season.

“Bold prediction for 2025: The Browns will trade Joel Bitonio or Wyatt Teller in-season. It makes too much sense. They are veteran guards, each in the last year of their contracts, on a team likely going nowhere in 2025. Plus, the Browns have Teven Jenkins waiting in the wings,” Walder wrote.

That makes sense from a roster-building standpoint, but there are other things to consider.

Bitonio has spent his entire career with the Browns.

The Browns selected him with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, and he’s become a fan favorite, a staple of the organization, and a potential Hall of Famer.

Teams rarely trade those players away, not even if they’re about to become a free agent or retire.

Now, that’s not the case with Teller.

The Browns could look to gauge his trade market and get as much as they can for him.

Whatever the case, one thing is for sure.

The Browns need to get younger on the offensive line, and even if they keep these veterans, they will have to spend money and draft capital to fortify it going forward.

Hopefully, Dawand Jones will stay healthy and establish himself as the left tackle of the future.

Otherwise, that will be yet another position to address.

