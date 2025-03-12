Browns Nation

Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Browns Sign Former 49ers Defensive Tackle

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire)

 

Moves in the NFL are coming in at a lightning-fast pace thanks to the league’s official start of the season commencing on Wednesday.

While several key moves were made before the year began, other big-time players are just now deciding on their future franchise.

That’s the case for one former San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle who is reportedly signing a two-year deal with the Cleveland Browns.

NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed on Wednesday that Maliek Collins has signed a contract to play in Cleveland next season.

“Shortly after being released by the 49ers, DT Maliek Collins reached agreement with the Cleveland Browns on a two-year, $20 million deal that includes $13 million fully guaranteed,” Schefter said.

Collins could become a replacement for Dalvin Tomlinson, a veteran defensive tackle the Browns released earlier this week.

By signing Collins, the Browns are adding a veteran entering his 10th NFL season.

Last year was Collins’ first in San Francisco, and the defensive tackle notched 33 tackles and five sacks while starting all 17 games for the 49ers.

Previously, Collins played with the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and Houston Texans.

The 6-foot-2 tackle was a third-round pick for the Cowboys during the 2016 NFL Draft.

He stayed in Dallas for four seasons, notching 84 tackles, 14.5 sacks, and five fumble recoveries during his 61-game Cowboy career.

After a one-year stay in Las Vegas, Collins signed with the Texans, completing three seasons with the franchise.

Beyond Collins, the Browns could look to second-year player Mike Hall Jr. to replace the void left by Tomlinson’s departure.

Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

