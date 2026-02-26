© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Wednesday, February 25, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Executive Says Team Is Closer To Contention Than People Think

Browns Executive Says Team Is Closer To Contention Than People Think

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
Add us on

Browns Executive Says Team Is Closer To Contention Than People Think
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns may be flying under the radar heading into the 2026 season, but one team executive believes the outside perception drastically undersells how close this roster is to legitimate contention.

In a recent appearance on The Big Play Cleveland Show, Browns Vice President JW Johnson made it clear that the organization views its position far differently than many critics and analysts.

“It’s very hard to win in this league. People don’t think we are as close as we are.  I don’t think we are as far as people think we are. I’m excited to see what we can do this offseason,” Johnson said.

The Browns have been criticized in recent years for their instability at quarterback, struggling offensive performances, and questions about whether the roster has enough talent to compete. With three different starting quarterbacks in 2025, and plenty of turnover in the coaching staff, public expectations are low once again for the 2026 season.

But inside the building, Johnson believes they will soon be contenders.

Part of that belief stems from the dominant defense. Young players like Carson Schwesinger and Mason Graham have emerged as foundational pieces, and veterans like Myles Garrett continue to anchor the pass rush.

There is plenty of work to do on offense, but they have some young talent. Shedeur Sanders showed signs of growth in his first season as a starter, earning praise for his poise and accuracy. Harold Fannin Jr and Quinshon Judkins proved to be foundational playmakers.

This offseason will be critical in determining whether the Browns build upon their young talent and take another step forward.

If the Browns are active in free agency, have a solid draft, and avoid injuries, the 2026 season could look very different from the one many national pundits expect.

NEXT:  Insider Weighs In On Andrew Berry’s Future With Browns
Jimmy Swartz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
Contributor at Browns Nation
Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

You're reading the free version of Browns Nation

Upgrade to become a Browns Nation Premium Member to unlock full access. The process is quick and easy.

  • Become a member to get many great benefits. Learn more
  • If you're already a member, Log in for the full experience.

Browns Nation