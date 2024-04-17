NFL Names Notable Former Browns Player To Announce Draft Pick

The NFL Draft traditionally recruits former players and community leaders to serve as guest announcers for certain picks throughout their annual event.

Cleveland will have one of its former players announce the team’s choice with the No. 54 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Carl Nassib – the 2016 third-round draft choice of the Browns – will join The Trevor Project’s interim CEO Peggy Rajski to announce Cleveland’s second-round draft choice, according to an MLFootball Twitter post on Wednesday.

The retired NFL athlete made headlines in the summer of 2021 as he became the first openly gay active player in the NFL.

Nassib played for the Browns for two seasons, garnering 51 tackles and 5.5 sacks during his time in Cleveland.

Prior to being drafted, Nassib was an All-American at Penn State after starting his collegiate career as a preferred walk-on with the Nittany Lions.

The linebacker played for seven total years in the NFL.

He also played in two separate stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and for two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nassib retired at the beginning of the 2023 NFL season as an unsigned player.

For his career, Nassib played in 99 games, earning 186 tackles and 25.5 sacks.

Rajski is an Oscar-winning filmmaker and the founder of The Trevor Project, a leading suicide prevention and crisis program for LGBTQ+ youth.

Nassib is a partner with The Trevor Project, an organization the NFL supports as part of its continuing efforts to promote diversity and inclusion.

The full list of the guest NFL Draft pick announcers can be found here.

