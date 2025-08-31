Browns Executives Seen At Big College Football Game

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected two quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel of Oregon in the third round and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado in the fifth round.

Both picks were made even after the team added Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in free agency (Cleveland has since traded Pickett to the Raiders).

Deshaun Watson is also on the roster, but his star has all but faded as one of the worst FA signings in team (if not NFL) history.

Apparently, the Browns are not done shopping for a reliable signal-caller for the future.

According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam and general manager Andrew Berry were on the sidelines for Saturday’s Ohio State v. Texas Longhorns game.

Schefter wrote, “Browns hold two 2026 first-round picks; work is underway.”

Browns hold two 2026 first-round picks; work is underway. https://t.co/Jtohmnylmi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2025

Even after netting Gabriel and Sanders, there has been widespread speculation that Cleveland has interest in Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.

Despite the fact that there have been conflicting reports about whether Manning will stick around and play another year in college in 2026, it looks like the chief decision makers for Cleveland are at least intrigued.

Watson signed a rich, fully guaranteed contract worth $230 million in 2022 and has since played in just 19 games.

Watson’s lack of production and availability has cast a dark cloud over the franchise, and both Haslam and Berry are scrambling to address the problem.

NEXT:

Browns Rookie RB Confident He Has The Complete Package