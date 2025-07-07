Browns Face Big Decision With Martin Emerson Jr.

The Cleveland Browns are enjoying a luxury for an NFL franchise, having three cornerbacks who could finish the season on the Pro Bowl roster.

That abundance of talent is rare due to the salary cap, and in Cleveland’s case, it could be short-lived.

The Browns may eventually move on from fourth-year pro Martin Emerson Jr.

Analyst Dan Labbe said he believes the Browns are willing to keep Emerson, but the length of the relationship is in question.

“This isn’t so much about whether the Browns consider Emerson a part of their future — they likely still do and an extension still seems like a reality. It’s more about how much of a commitment they make to him. Will they lock him in as the No. 2 with [Denzel] Ward for the foreseeable future or could the contract look more like the extension they gave Grant Delpit in 2023 — a slight overpay, yes, but a reasonable commitment to a player who is more of a piece than one of your cornerstones,” Labbe wrote.

Emerson has started 33 games over the past three seasons, including 15 last year.

However, his third year was his worst thus far, as he allowed 701 receiving yards and five touchdowns in coverage.

The 24-year-old earned the nickname “Emerson Island” with strong performances during his second season, when he allowed 499 receiving yards and zero touchdowns.

Cleveland did not address the position during the 2025 NFL Draft, believing that Emerson, Ward and Greg Newsome II can serve as anchors for the secondary.

