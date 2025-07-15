Browns Face Big QB Question Ahead Of Camp

The Cleveland Browns needed to find someone else to take over at quarterback.

They may have taken things a little too far by bringing in not one or two signal-callers but four of them.

Unfortunately, having more of one thing doesn’t always mean you will solve a problem.

If anything, the Browns only added more question marks to their quarterback room, and while you could make a case for each one of them, you also have plenty of arguments against each one of them.

With that in mind, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report argued that the Brown’s biggest question ahead of training camp was whether someone else could take down Joe Flacco as the favorite to be the starter:

“Biggest Question: Can Someone Other Than Joe Flacco Win the Quarterback Job?” Ballentine wrote. “Joe Flacco may have Myles Garrett’s full support as the Browns’ starting quarterback, but that doesn’t make starting the 40-year-old quarterback in 2025 a sad proposition. Any one of Pickett, Gabriel or Sanders could provide hope. However, starting them would allow them to sink or swim and provide more clarity for 2026. Either way, watching Flacco lead the Browns to a mid-round draft pick could be the ticket to another year in quarterback purgatory in 2026.”

Flacco is, by all means, the ‘safest’ bet here.

That’s despite his worrisome tendency to put the ball in harm’s way.

Then again, even if he could be what the team needs to compete right out of the gate, he’s not going to be a long-term solution and offers no upside for this team going forward.

That’s why having one of the younger players win the starting quarterback job could bring a glimmer of hope for this organization.

Unfortunately, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel don’t seem to offer much upside, at least on paper, and it looks like Shedeur Sanders still has plenty of work to do to get an opportunity.

If anything, it looks like the team’s quarterback of the future might not even be in the league yet, but they won’t know if that’s the case if they start the 40-year-old.

