Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, October 31, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Face Critical Stretch In 2025 Season

Browns Face Critical Stretch In 2025 Season

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Face Critical Stretch In 2025 Season
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with high expectations, but they have managed just two wins so far.

Currently, the Browns sit behind the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and New Orleans Saints in the 2026 draft order.

With upcoming games against lower-tier teams, Cleveland risks falling well outside the top five.

“With upcoming games against the Titans, Jets and [Las Vegas] Raiders, and the way the QB class is shaping [up], the Browns could be in a tough spot if this holds up,” Daniel Oyefusi wrote on X.

Given how much this quarterback class has underperformed and disappointed during the college football season, a string of victories could push the Browns away from the few appealing options.

The Browns also have the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick from the Travis Hunter trade, but even if Jacksonville falls short of the playoffs, that pick is likely to be in the teens, at best.

Of course, they could always look to package picks to trade up and get the quarterback they covet.

Then again, the Browns need as much help as they can get, and they could prioritize a wide receiver or an offensive tackle in the first round.

The Browns’ softer schedule also leaves the door open for a late-season playoff push.

Regardless, the team faces a clear choice: commit fully to a rebuild or go all-in on winning. Being stuck in between would be the worst possible outcome.

NEXT:  8 Browns Players Linked To Potential Trade Moves
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation