Browns Face Critical Stretch In 2025 Season

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with high expectations, but they have managed just two wins so far.

Currently, the Browns sit behind the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and New Orleans Saints in the 2026 draft order.

With upcoming games against lower-tier teams, Cleveland risks falling well outside the top five.

“With upcoming games against the Titans, Jets and [Las Vegas] Raiders, and the way the QB class is shaping [up], the Browns could be in a tough spot if this holds up,” Daniel Oyefusi wrote on X.

With upcoming games against the Titans, Jets and Raiders, and the way the QB class is shaping, the Browns could be in a tough spot if this holds up. https://t.co/sR1PNI4E0C — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 30, 2025

Given how much this quarterback class has underperformed and disappointed during the college football season, a string of victories could push the Browns away from the few appealing options.

The Browns also have the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick from the Travis Hunter trade, but even if Jacksonville falls short of the playoffs, that pick is likely to be in the teens, at best.

Of course, they could always look to package picks to trade up and get the quarterback they covet.

Then again, the Browns need as much help as they can get, and they could prioritize a wide receiver or an offensive tackle in the first round.

The Browns’ softer schedule also leaves the door open for a late-season playoff push.

Regardless, the team faces a clear choice: commit fully to a rebuild or go all-in on winning. Being stuck in between would be the worst possible outcome.

NEXT:

8 Browns Players Linked To Potential Trade Moves