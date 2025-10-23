Browns Face Daunting Record Against Patriots

The Cleveland Browns will be in for a big challenge in Week 8.

They will visit the New England Patriots, and history isn’t on their side against the longtime AFC power.

“The Browns have lost nine of last 10 meetings vs. New England and have not won in Foxborough since Bill Belichick was their coach in 1992,” Tony Grossi wrote on X.

It’s worth noting that, for most of that time, Belichick was head coach of the Patriots with Tom Brady at quarterback.

After some down years recently, the Patriots under new head coach Mike Vrabel have rebounded to become one of the best teams in the conference, and they’re leading the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

Vrabel, a three-time Super Bowl champion as a Patriots linebacker, has brought that winning culture back to New England, and second-year quarterback Drake Maye looks like a star in the making.

The Browns do have the defense to hold down the Patriots’ offense, but it hasn’t been as good on the road as it is at home.

As for the offense, it might be a long day for quarterback Dillon Gabriel in his fourth NFL start.

The Patriots are elite at stopping the run, which means the Browns might not be able to rely on Quinshon Judkins as much as they usually do.

But if Cleveland can pull off the upset, it could turn the entire season around.

