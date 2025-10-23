Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, October 23, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Key Offseason Move Is Paying Off For Browns

Key Offseason Move Is Paying Off For Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Key Offseason Move Is Paying Off For Browns
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ defense has been a joy to watch this season.

The players are feeding off one another’s energy, and the veterans seem to be turning back the clock.

That has been particularly the case with linebacker Devin Bush.

The 27-year-old has been outstanding after re-signing with Cleveland as a free agent this offseason.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bush is third among NFL linebackers in defensive grade (86.7).

He’s tied for 10th in run stops (22), and he has the seventh-lowest missed tackle rate (5.9).

The Browns didn’t think they would need Bush as much as they have, but with injuries and Jordan Hicks suddenly announcing that he was going to retire right before the start of the season, his play has been a blessing.

He has 52 total tackles (31 solo), with four tackles for loss, three passes defended, two quarterback hits and one sack, starting all seven games.

Rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger has drawn most of the praise and the attention, and rightfully so, as he looks like a veteran already.

He’s stepped up to replace Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, whose neck injury left a massive gap in the middle of coordinator Jim Schwartz’s scheme.

However, as good as Schwesinger has been, Bush has also turned heads despite doing a lot of the dirty work that often goes unnoticed.

Hopefully, Bush will stay healthy throughout the season and continue to be one of the team’s defensive anchors.

NEXT:  Key Browns Player Has Returned From Injury
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation