Key Offseason Move Is Paying Off For Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ defense has been a joy to watch this season.

The players are feeding off one another’s energy, and the veterans seem to be turning back the clock.

That has been particularly the case with linebacker Devin Bush.

The 27-year-old has been outstanding after re-signing with Cleveland as a free agent this offseason.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bush is third among NFL linebackers in defensive grade (86.7).

He’s tied for 10th in run stops (22), and he has the seventh-lowest missed tackle rate (5.9).

The #Browns resigning Devin Bush proved to be a very smart move Among 2025 LBs with 300+ snaps (PFF) -3rd best Defensive grade (86.7)

-T-10th most run stops (22)

-7th lowest missed tackle rate (5.9) Injuries/retirement thrusted him into a starting role & he took advantage pic.twitter.com/zm5Dd4zMw1 — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) October 22, 2025

The Browns didn’t think they would need Bush as much as they have, but with injuries and Jordan Hicks suddenly announcing that he was going to retire right before the start of the season, his play has been a blessing.

He has 52 total tackles (31 solo), with four tackles for loss, three passes defended, two quarterback hits and one sack, starting all seven games.

Rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger has drawn most of the praise and the attention, and rightfully so, as he looks like a veteran already.

He’s stepped up to replace Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, whose neck injury left a massive gap in the middle of coordinator Jim Schwartz’s scheme.

However, as good as Schwesinger has been, Bush has also turned heads despite doing a lot of the dirty work that often goes unnoticed.

Hopefully, Bush will stay healthy throughout the season and continue to be one of the team’s defensive anchors.

